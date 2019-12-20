6 color correction tips for those pesty under eyes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Hey Ladies! Do you have dark circles, scars or other imperfections you’d like to conceal for your next selfie or nigh out on the town? To mask different facial flaws, try color correcting. Here’s the scoop:

Green will neutralize any inflammations.

Peach and Pink colors will brighten up dull skin.

Yellow will mask vascular spots or small scars.

Orange will help mask dark circles under your eyes.

Lavender helps to neutralize yellowness and sallow skin.

White concealer can be used to reduce the appearance of redness or dark circles under the eye.

Color Correcting is a concealer technique that make-up artists have used for years to hide blemishes, even out skin tone and prepare the face additional product. Be sure to use these tips to put your best face forward. You should apply the concealer in an inverted triangle shape under the eye.