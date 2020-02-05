Adrienne Goodstal

Mel Trotter hired Adrienne in November 2014 as the Women’s Program Supervisor. She was moved into the VP of Program role in January 2016. During her time as the VP of Programs, she has developed innovative ways in helping our guests move forward through program implementation.

Adrienne comes to Mel Trotter with over eight years of experience directly working with those in need and the impoverished. She is committed to and passionate about working with marginalized populations.

Prior to coming to Mel Trotter, she was a Foster Case Manager with Bethany Christian Services, helping to reunite families. She also worked for two years as a Case Manager with the 8th Circuit Adult Drug Court, helping individuals overcome their addictions. She is currently attending Grand Valley State University, pursuing a Master’s degree in Public Administration.

In her current role as the Vice President of Community Engagement and Advocacy, Adrienne is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with key community partners to ensure that Mel Trotter has a greater impact in serving those experiencing homelessness.

Her role in advocacy allows an opportunity for Mel Trotter to engage with key decision makers at the local and state level to bring awareness to the systemic barriers that keep individuals in the cycle of homelessness.

In addition, Adrienne leads the clinics, outreach efforts, and transitional housing programs.