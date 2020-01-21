‘The Conners’ return: Will Becky’s new boyfriend earn her family’s approval?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s time to gear up! A new episode of “The Conners” premieres Tuesday and it’s game day!
During the episode, titled “Throwing a Christian to a Bear”, Becky introduces her boyfriend Wyatt to her family, but it doesn’t go as planned!
The Conners are huge Chicago Bears fans! Coincidentally, Wyatt is a huge Green Bay Packers fan.
Uh oh!
Will Wyatt score some points with the Conners or will their sports rivalry cost him?
There’s only one way to find out, but here’s a sneak peek!
Watch "The Conners" at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4