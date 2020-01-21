‘The Conners’ return: Will Becky’s new boyfriend earn her family’s approval?

THE CONNERS – “Throwing a Christian to a Bear” – The Conners struggle to accept a Cheesehead in their midst when Becky brings her new boyfriend, a devout Christian and a Green Bay Packers fan, home to watch the Bears/Packers game. Meanwhile, Dan tries to impress upon Mark the importance of the family’s die-hard loyalty to the Bears. Ben and Darlene try to get a loan for their new magazine on “The Conners,” TUESDAY, JAN. 21 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) TIM BALTZ, LECY GORANSON

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s time to gear up! A new episode of “The Conners” premieres Tuesday and it’s game day!

Credit: abcanet

During the episode, titled “Throwing a Christian to a Bear”, Becky introduces her boyfriend Wyatt to her family, but it doesn’t go as planned!

The Conners are huge Chicago Bears fans! Coincidentally, Wyatt is a huge Green Bay Packers fan.

Uh oh!

Will Wyatt score some points with the Conners or will their sports rivalry cost him?

There’s only one way to find out, but here’s a sneak peek!

Spoiler alert: Becky's new boyfriend is not a Bears fan 😬. See how dinner with #TheConners goes TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/yVL4S3ojvF — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) January 21, 2020

