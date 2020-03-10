‘The Bachelor’ part one finale recap: Madison breaks up with Peter after meeting his family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The part one finale of Season 24 of The Bachelor was filled with turbulence, tears, and an unexpected ending.

The episode began with Peter taking off to Alice Springs, Australia to introduce his family to Madison and Hannah Ann!

Madison, credit: abcanet

Hannah Ann, credit: abcanet

Making a great impression is important in any relationship, and Peter hopes that his family’s opinions on Madison and Hannah Ann will help him determine who he wants to spend the rest of his life with. Although he has high hopes for both of the women, the visit with his family only complicites his decision.

Hannah Ann makes a wonderful impression on Peter’s parents! His mom calls her “loving and caring” and his dad agrees! They’re in favor of Hannah Ann so much that Peter’s mom starts crying and pleading for Peter to “don’t let her go”.

On the other hand, Peter’s family are not that fond of Madison. They believe that the pair are not compatible because Madison’s religious values differ from Peter’s.

Peter defends Madison claiming that his family doesn’t “know the Madi I know” and that he can see past their differences.

It’s obviously an emotional conversation for the family because they’re visibly upset.

Madison drops a bombshell

The episode takes an even greater turn, after Madison shares her truth once more. While on their final date, she makes the difficult decision to end their relationship.

Madison claims that after doing some soul-searching, that she realizes that she and Peter don’t have the same intentions when it comes to relationships, religion, lifestyle, and marriage.

Peter quickly tries to salvage their relationship, by claiming that he’s willing to work on things, but Madison feels as though its too late.

Feeling heartbroken, Peter escorts Madison to an SUV and she drives away! This time she may never come back.

Did Madison make the right decision, or should she take a chance with Peter despite their differences?

On the other hand, Hannah Ann and Peter seem to be in a good place, but Hannah Ann wants to know where their relationship stands amid the drama that’s going on between Peter and Madison.

Who will Peter choose and what will happen on Part two of the finale? There’s only one way to find out. Catch a new episode of “The Bachelor” on Tuesday at 8 pm on My ABC WOTV4!