The 14th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival returns this Fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- West Michiganders, save the dates! One of Grand Rapids’ highly anticipated events, the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival, returns November 18-20, 2021, at DeVos Place.

For 14 years, downtown Grand Rapids and DeVos Place have teamed up to ring in the holidays with world-class cuisine! The culinary celebration features a notable variety of food, beverages and entertainment provided by chefs and restaurants from West Michigan and beyond.

Our friends from the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA) shared an official statement from Henri Boucher, Show Producer of the Wine, Beer & Food Festival.

“Our confidence in producing this Festival is buoyed by the announcement of many events that are scheduled in the coming months including The Detroit Home Show, The Chicago Auto Show and ArtPrize in Grand Rapids, to name a few.

“Following the brunt of the pandemic, people will be looking to finally spread their wings and gather with their friends. We are excited to once again welcome our exhibitors, presenters and the public to join us as we celebrate the return of events in a safe and welcoming venue.”

For more information visit ShowSpan or WMTA’s website.