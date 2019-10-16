Survivors ‘Rock the Runway’ for breast cancer awareness

Runway to hope…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- West Michigan stepped out to rock, at the tenth annual Rock the Runway fashion show. The community event was developed by Veverly Austin, to increase breast cancer awareness in the urban community. Local and national designers showcased the hottest fall fashion trends, while educating attendees on the importance of early care and preventative screenings. Many of the models on the runway were breast cancer fighters and survivors!

According to the Susan G. Komen website; in 2019, it’s estimated that among U.S. women there will be 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer and 41,760 breast cancer deaths. For men, new cases are estimated to be 2,670 of invasive breast cancer, and 500 from breast cancer deaths.

To learn more about breast cancer risk factors, screening and detection, visit Susan G. Komen.