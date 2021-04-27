Support local: Find the perfect Mother’s Day gifts at these West Michigan shops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Mother’s day is a hop, skip, and a jump away, leaving us with nearly two weeks left to shop for a meaningful gift! But, what do you purchase for a woman who deserves the entire world? With so many options to choose from, it may be hard to pinpoint the perfect present. Fortunately, we’ve thought ahead to make Mother’s Day shopping a breeze!

Check out these gift ideas that your mother, grandma, or another awesome mom will love.

P.S. You can find all of these gift options at shops across West Michigan. Cheers to supporting local businesses and for making the leading ladies of our lives feel extra special this year!

A stunning pair of earrings

These earrings from Michigan-based jewelry boutique, Tracy Lynn Designs, are a must-have! Not only are they lightweight and handmade, but any mom will turn heads while wearing a variety of gorgeous prints that Tracy Lynn Designs offers!

The perfect lippie

Every supermom needs her secret weapon–a high-quality lipstick! Whether she’s at work, enjoying a night on the town or making a target run, rocking a bold lip will make mom feel like the queen she is!

No Label Lipstick is a proud black-owned, vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand that carries the perfect lipstick shade for everyone. Find your go-to shade of red, berries, nudes and lip glosses by visiting their website.

A jar of luxurious preserves

There are preserves, and then there are Luxe Artisan Preserves! Luxe Artisan offers one-of-a-kind hand-crafted preserves infused with herbs and alcohol that are both flavorful and unique. Check out the Luxe Trio set and Mother’s Love Gift Box.

Hand-crafted home decor

Give the gift of a stunning living space to your mom by purchasing new decor. Now’s the perfect time to add a touch of spring and summer into the home to give it a nice refresh! West Elm offers a variety of eco-friendly decor and furniture to fit any design style and the best part is that the retail company supports local artists and designers by featuring their products on their website!

A bottle of West Michigan’s finest wine

Who doesn’t love wine? It’s sophisticated, classy and loved by many, just like mom! There are so many incredible wineries across West Michigan to support and our friends at the West Michigan Tourist Association put together a complete list of wineries to visit. Check it out and take a trip to any of these locations to purchase a nice bottle for your special lady!

An empowering card

As much as our moms mean to us, sometimes we can’t find the right words to express how much we love and appreciate everything they do for us daily. Luckily, local artist and motivational speaker Shannon Cohen creates the most heartfelt cards to help mom feel extra special. Find Shannon’s cards in 28 stores across Michigan or through her official website.

A beautiful bouquet

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Ever heard the phrase, “give your loved ones their flowers while they can still smell them?” This quote is not only floating around Pinterest, but it holds a lot of truth. While we should make an effort to let our loved ones know how much we cherish them often, Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion to present mom with a beautiful bouquet.

Here’s a list of boutiques you can support across West Michigan.

A candle made with love

West Michigan Candle Co. is a growing candle company established by local mom, Rebecca Stead! Find a wide range of candles, lip balms, air fresheners and hand sanitizers that smell superb and lasts a while!

A sentimental family portrait

Etsy (The BarefootBarnOwl)

A custom hand-painted family portrait is the perfect keepsake! Mom will not only treasure this art piece on Mother’s Day, but she’ll get to admire it for a lifetime. TheBarefootBarnOwl and MerakiDesignsbyLisa create custom art pieces available for purchase on Etsy!

Check back soon for more ideas to make this Mother’s Day the best one yet!