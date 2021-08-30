Support Hope for Single Moms by attending ‘Fashion For a Future’ event on Sept. 9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Calling all fashionistas and fashion enthusiasts! It’s almost time to gather around the runway for a fabulous cause. From 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 9, Grand Tap Media is hosting Fashion for a Future, a fashion show and fundraiser supporting local nonprofit, Hope for Single Moms.

Hosted at the second largest castle in the world, The Grand Castle Courtyard in Grandville, Fashion for a Future will provide attendees with a royal experience while aiming to raise $10,000 to inspire and impact the community.

WOTV 4 Women crew member Jennifer Feuerstein is this year’s host. Unique Models & Talent, as well as local celebrities: Shelley Irwin, Tony Rubleski, Morgan Poole and David Keim, are set to walk the catwalk in trendy fall and winter fashions provided by local stores and boutiques.

In addition to the fashion show, an auction and tour of the Grand Castle will take place. Attendees can register and bid on special items in person on the day of the event. Online bidding opens to the public on Sept. 10 and concludes on Sept. 19.

To learn more about Fashion for a Future to support Hope for Single Moms and purchase tickets to the event, visit https://hsmgr.org/fashion-for-a-future/ or contact Pamela Keim at (616) 558-1131.



Learn more about Hope for Single Moms.