Stunning unit for sale in Downtown Grand Rapids

by: Rachel Major

Take a look at this stunning unit for sale on the NE corner of Union Square in Downtown Grand Rapids. 

This 2 story Penthouse is an unparalleled example of contemporary style, function & versatility that downtown buyers look for in a living space.

Check out this video for a FULL TOUR of the space and building amenities such as the ROOFTOP POOL.

The photos below are simply a teaser… Click here -> video

Who do you know that is looking for a condo in the heart of downtown? Let’s make it happen in time for summer! 

Walkability to Butcher’s Union, Bridge Street Market, The Knickerbocker and many more landmarks! 

Condo Features:

  • Two Private Balconies
  • FULL size In Unit laundry
  • 2 beds, 2 baths
  • Polished contemporary concrete floors
  • Bamboo floors
  • Caesarstone countertops
  • An imported Italian staircase
  • Maax Urban soaking tub w/ a cascading waterfall in the master suite
  • One-of-the-kind ceiling suspended gas Orb Stainless modern fireplace 

Call/Text/Email Rachel Major today for a private showing!

(616) 430-0807 or rachelmajor@kw.com

