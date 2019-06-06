Stunning unit for sale in Downtown Grand Rapids

Take a look at this stunning unit for sale on the NE corner of Union Square in Downtown Grand Rapids.

This 2 story Penthouse is an unparalleled example of contemporary style, function & versatility that downtown buyers look for in a living space.

Check out this video for a FULL TOUR of the space and building amenities such as the ROOFTOP POOL.

The photos below are simply a teaser… Click here -> video

Who do you know that is looking for a condo in the heart of downtown? Let’s make it happen in time for summer!

Walkability to Butcher’s Union, Bridge Street Market, The Knickerbocker and many more landmarks!

Condo Features:

Two Private Balconies

FULL size In Unit laundry

2 beds, 2 baths

Polished contemporary concrete floors

Bamboo floors

Caesarstone countertops

An imported Italian staircase

Maax Urban soaking tub w/ a cascading waterfall in the master suite

One-of-the-kind ceiling suspended gas Orb Stainless modern fireplace

Call/Text/Email Rachel Major today for a private showing!

(616) 430-0807 or rachelmajor@kw.com