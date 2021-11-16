Stunning Thanksgiving table setting ideas: Centerpieces, tablescape and plating décor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Gather around the dinner table! Thanksgiving, the ultimate holiday to feast, practice gratitude and connect with loved ones, is just over one week away. If you’re inviting friends or family over to delight in a midday or evening meal, then it’s your lucky day! Alleviate some of the stress that comes with hosting a group of people in your home by getting a head start on table setting. Enjoy these ideas for creative centerpieces, tablescapes and plating options to make this year’s holiday one of the most festive gatherings yet!
Center Pieces
Family Portraits
Pumpkin Display
Nature foilage
Turkey Figurine
Fall Floral Bouquets
Wooded Family Initial
Festive Mason Jar Message
Tablescape décor
Candles, Greenery and Color Coordinated Pumpkins
Natural Wooden Slices/Circles
Greenery, Fruit, Candles and Pinecones
Dried Fruit Garland
Pine Cones and Pumpkins
Plating
Wrapped Bundle of Herbs, Flowers or Greenery
“Thankful” Plate Ornaments
Individual Bread Boards
Fall Phrases Plates
Pine Cone Place Card
Pumpkin Place Card
