Stunning Thanksgiving table setting ideas: Centerpieces, tablescape and plating décor

Photo courtesy of Getty images

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Gather around the dinner table! Thanksgiving, the ultimate holiday to feast, practice gratitude and connect with loved ones, is just over one week away. If you’re inviting friends or family over to delight in a midday or evening meal, then it’s your lucky day! Alleviate some of the stress that comes with hosting a group of people in your home by getting a head start on table setting. Enjoy these ideas for creative centerpieces, tablescapes and plating options to make this year’s holiday one of the most festive gatherings yet!

Center Pieces

Family Portraits

SOURCE | ASHLEY HACKSAW

Pumpkin Display

SOURCE | SARAH GUNN

Nature foilage

SOURCE | CLEAN AND SCENTSIBLE

Turkey Figurine

SOURCE | HOME IS WHERE THE BOAT IS

Fall Floral Bouquets

SOURCE | FLORAL DESIGNS JUST 4 U

SOURCE | FLOWER THINGS

Wooded Family Initial

SOURCE | SAGE AND SILL

Festive Mason Jar Message

SOURCE | JARFUL HOUSE

Tablescape décor

Candles, Greenery and Color Coordinated Pumpkins

SOURCE | ARIN SOLANGE AT HOME

Natural Wooden Slices/Circles

SOURCE | JOYFULLY GROWING BLOG

Greenery, Fruit, Candles and Pinecones

SOURCE | HEY LET’S MAKE STUFF

Dried Fruit Garland

SOURCE | MADDIE

Pine Cones and Pumpkins

SOURCE | ANGIE HOLDEN

Plating

Wrapped Bundle of Herbs, Flowers or Greenery

SOURCE | HGTV

“Thankful” Plate Ornaments

SOURCE | POTTS UPSCALED DESIGNS (ETSY)

Individual Bread Boards

SOURCE | CRISP COLLECTIVE

Fall Phrases Plates

SOURCE | CAREY US HOME

Pine Cone Place Card

SOURCE | BLESS’ER HOUSE

Pumpkin Place Card

SOURCE | VICKY BARONE

