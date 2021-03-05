Stream women-created stories on these platforms for Women’s History Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – With so many people spending more time at home and having more free time to binge-watch TV, streaming platforms have really been pumping out the content! Since March is Women’s History Month, we thought we’d highlight some stories created by, produced by, written by and starring women!

The United States vs Billie Holiday on Hulu

Credit: Getty Images

This brand new movie is officially streaming on Hulu! The screenplay, written by Suzan-Lori Parks, stars Andra Day as Billie Holiday and follows the life of Billie and the government targeting her in the 1940’s in an effort to racialize the war on drugs

Isabel on HBO Max

This biopic will be released on March 12 and follows the life of the world’s most-read Spanish-language author Isabel Allende. It dives into her role in the literary world along with her political and personal tribulations. Isabel has been awarded both the National Prize for Literature and Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Tina on HBO Max

This new documentary takes an intimate look into the life and career of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner. It includes new footage and interview with Oprah Winfrey, Angela Basset and Tina herself, set in her Switzerland hometown of Zurich. Tina celebrates her talent, journey to stardom and embrace of her status as beloved and respected survivor.

Knock Down the House on Netflix

If you’re looking for a more political-based documentary, Knock Down the House follows 4 determined women, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as they challenge big-money politicians in the Congress race of 2018.

Booksmart on Hulu

Credit: Getty Images

This 2019 film, directed by Olivia Wilde, is a coming-of-age comedy film following two graduating high school girls who finally break the rules and party on their last day of school. It also is produced by, written by and stars women.

Promising Young Woman on Apple TV

This 2020 black comedy thriller film stars Carey Mulligan, was produced by Margot Robbie and directed by Emerald Fennell (The Crown) as her feature directorial debut. It premiered at Sundance in January 2020 and the theatrical release was changed to an on-demand release this past December due to the pandemic.

Grace and Frankie on Netflix

This series stars acting legends Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, produced by Marta Kauffman (co-creator of Friends), and follows two women who never really got along and find themselves spending more time together. Their husbands both drop bombshells on Grace and Frankie when they say they’re leaving their respective wives and are in love with each other. You can binge-watch all 6 seasons on Netflix!

Never Have I Ever on Netflix

This coming-of-age comedy-drama is created by Mindy Kaling and is loosely based on her own experiences growing up in Boston. The series has been praised for breaking Asian stereotypes and highlighting South Asian experiences. Never Have I Ever has been picked up for a second season but you can stream the whole first season on Netflix!

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before on Netflix

Credit: Getty Images

Enjoy some light-hearted teenage angst and romance with To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, directed by Susan Johnson. The 3rd installment, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, just came out in February! All 3 movies were based on the book series by Jenny Han.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video

This comedy-drama series was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls creator) It follows a housewife in New York City who discovers she has a talent for stand-up comedy and pursues a career in it in the 1950’s/1960’s. The cast is currently filming the show’s 4th season.

Hulu has a whole section dedicated to shows and movies “Made by Her” here!