Still need a face mask? Here are 3 ways to make a cloth covering at home! (No sewing)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Although there isn’t a confirmed cure for COVID-19, wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing plays a significant role in limiting the spread of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends, “wearing face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” This includes covering your face in grocery stores, pharmacies, public buildings, and public transportation.

When it comes to obtaining a mask, the CDC suggests reserving N-95 and surgical masks for essential workers who are on the front lines. These critical supplies are in short supply and should be used by those who are working to help patients recover from the virus.

Instead of opting for these manufactured masks, select CDC approved cloth coverings which can be easily created at home!

If you need of a face mask, refer to the guides below.

***Disclaimer: Use at your own risk***

1. T-Shirt Face Covering

What you will need:

Scissors

T-shirt





Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

2. Bandanna Face Covering

What you will need:

Hair ties or rubber bands

Bandanna or square cloth (recommended size is 20 x 20 inches)

Scissors for cutting your own cloth if need be

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

3. Scarf face covering