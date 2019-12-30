Stepping Stones Daycare helping families in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There’s a special daycare in Ottawa County called Stepping Stones Daycare through the Holland Rescue Mission that helps out families in need. For many struggling families, figuring out child care and how to properly care for your family during tough times can be difficult. Stepping Stones Daycare helps relieve some of the stress off families by providing childcare for homeless residents with children. This services assures parents that their children are well taken care of while they look for work or work at their current job.

A local teacher heard about the daycare and knew she wanted to figure out a way to get her students involved in this mission. She started to bring her 3rd grade students to the daycare about once a month where they would help clean and organize the daycare while also playing with and being a role model to the children. These students enjoyed spending time with these children and learned the importance of helping others and taking care of those in need in their community!