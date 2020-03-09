St. Patrick’s Day Fun in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- You don’t have to be Irish to get in on the St. Patrick’s Day fun happening all across West Michigan! Our friends at the West Michigan Tourist Association compiled a fun list of parades, festivals, pub crawls, Leprechaun races, Irish music, and more that you can enjoy all throughout the month of March!

St. Patrick’s Day events for the entire family!

Join the Holland Museum Spark!Lab to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by using your inventor skills to build your very own leprechaun trap, Saturday, March 14th, 1:00 pm-2:30 pm. Legend has it that if you can catch a leprechaun, it must grant you one wish, so come by and try your luck!

Irish Music

Join the Michigan Irish Music Festival for their annual St. Patrick’s Party March 13th & 14th at Bella Maria’s Event Center in Muskegon. The party will feature live entertainment, including live Celtic music, the traditional Irish dancing performances, auctions, and live music both nights.

Running Leprechauns & other races

Grab your green and throw on those lucky socks for the 10th annual Fifth Third Bank Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K foot race in Traverse City! The race begins on Saturday, March 14th, at 9:00 am in Traverse City’s Warehouse District. After your run, stick around for the Post Race Party at Workshop Brewing Company!

Head to Muskegon Saturday, March 14th from 9:00 am–10:30 am, to meet the folks from Run Muskegon at Fricano’s Muskegon Lake for the “Shamrock Shuffle 5k!” Registration is now open for this fun St. Patrick’s event.

Kick off your St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the 4th annual St. Paddy’s Leprechaun Chase 5K, Saturday March 14th at Holland Civic Center Place. Participants are encouraged to dress for the occasion in green or their favorite Irish costume. Activities start at 8:30 am with a half-mile Wee Chase around the Civic Center for kids 8 and under. At 9:00 am the 5K begins at the Civic Center. This run winds through downtown Holland and Windmill Island. Pre-registration is requested.

Enjoy an Irish breakfast and a special menu for kids, along with an Irish coffee bar and beer options at Holland’s Leprechaun Brunch & Beer Garden. Purchase tickets for this event at the Holland Civic Center Place office.

Parades, pub crawls & more shenanigans

It feels like St. Patrick’s Day all year around at Griffin Grill & Pub in Battle Creek, with Guinness on tap and fish ‘n’ chips on the menu. However, they do go all out in March with two parties: St. Practice Day on March 16th and St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. There are Irish bands and a special menu that includes Irish stew and corned beef with cabbage.

The Holland St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 12:00 pm, Saturday, March 14th. The parade travels east down 8th Street from 8th Street Marketplace (150 W 8th St) to the corner of 8th Street and College Avenue, where celebrations continue at New Holland Brewing and the Curragh Irish Pub. Irish dancers, bagpipers, and kilt-wearers are just a few of the parade highlights! Families and individuals wearing green are invited to carry Irish flags in the parade!

Muskegon’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is stepping off Saturday, March 14th, at 11:00 am from 4th St and Clay Ave and marching east along Clay to Jefferson Street. Families, organizations, fraternal groups, businesses, marching bands, churches, and schools are invited to join in the fun and march in this exciting event! Sponsor your “clan” and walk the parade route or design a float and ride through downtown Muskegon along “O’Clay Street!”

For more events, check out the West Michigan Tourist Association’s St. Patrick’s Day events calendar!