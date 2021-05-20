Simple ways to reduce your carbon footprint every day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us are looking to reduce our carbon footprint and buy more sustainable products. In 2021, this is a lot easier to achieve and more cost-effective than it used to be. Here are a few tiny ways you can make a difference in your everyday life!

Reusable Makeup Remover Pads – This is a great idea if you go through tons of cotton pads a month. This pack on Amazon comes with 20 reusable makeup remover pads with a washable laundry bag and a box for storage all for $13!

Biodegradable Cotton Swabs – You’re not as likely to want to reuse cotton swabs but you CAN purchase biodegradable bamboo cotton swabs on Amazon for about $12 or less! They’re made from renewable bamboo wood and cotton and the pack they come in is recyclable as well!

Reusable Storage Bags – These bags will save you money and help the planet – you’ll get a 12 pack of dishwasher-safe reusable storage bags in different sizes for $17 on Amazon. Think of all the plastic you’ll save from going into landfills!

Compostable Disposable Cups, Plate & Utensils – If you’re looking for disposable products for food like plates, utensils, etc. skip the plastic and paper and opt for compostable materials instead! Amazon has cups, plates and silverware.

Credit: Getty Images

LED Light Bulbs – LED bulbs are a quick, easy and effective way to use less energy in your home while also saving yourself money in the long run! Amazon has a whole variety of different energy-efficient lighting options!

Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products – Mrs. Meyers Clean Day is a popular brand with eco-friendly cleaning products – Amazon has a bunch of their products along with other eco-friendly brands!

Tip: Buy all the Amazon items in one order so that they’ll be able to combine packages when possible!

Limit your fast-fashion purchases – If you don’t know what fast fashion is, think of companies that offer low-priced items that probably won’t last more than a season. When you’re buying clothing for one season only then getting rid of it, it builds up more waste as opposed to keeping a higher quality item for years.

Reduce your disposable plastic use – This means bringing a reusable shopping bag to the grocery story instead of using plastic bags, using the reusable storage bags mentioned above instead of one-time-use bag, replacing single use water bottles with stainless steel ones and making sure to recycle all the plastic that you can.

Credit: Getty Images

Limit or eliminate meat in your diet – Meat production wreaks havoc on our environment with greenhouse gas emissions, pollution, massive amounts of water use and habitat destruction. Choose vegetarian options or plant-based substitutes if/when you can.

Other quick tips: turning lights and electricity off when you’re not using them, making sure the insulation in your home is working properly to save on energy costs, donating old clothing and other items instead of throwing them out and taking your items to a recycling center!