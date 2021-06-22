Should I still get a COVID-19 vaccine?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you’re like most people, chances are you still have growing questions and concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

While the CDC states the vaccines are “safe and effective,” many Americans are still on the fence. Dr. Joshua P. June DO from the Great Lakes Center of Rheumatology shares advice, tips, and medical expertise to help answer frequently asked questions and ease anxieties among adults during a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities.

About AARP Real Possibilities

AARP Real Possibilities by AARP Michigan is a weekly TV show which airs every Tuesday on WOTV 4 Women in West Michigan at noon. Real Possibilities strives to improve the quality of life for older adults with advice and insights to show life’s real possibilities from partner businesses in Michigan.

All episodes are archived here for you to stream 24/7/365, so enjoy the shows and discover all the real possibilities for you!

(Sponsored by AARP Michigan)