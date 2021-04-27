Serve up these fun mimosa drink recipes at your next Mother’s Day or ladies brunch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’re all familiar with a classic mimosa. You know, the two-ingredient alcoholic beverage that takes minutes to make, but tastes like the world’s greatest concoction? Sounds about right, right?

Mimosas are super popular because they make the perfect beverage for any occasion. They’re great for serving at weddings, graduations, brunches, and even Mother’s Day which is coming up on Sunday, May 9!

What if we told you that you can upgrade any traditional mimosa with a few extra ingredients? Check out these fun and fruity recipes that any champagne enthusiast will enjoy. Bottoms up!

Pink Lemonade Mimosa!

Nothing screams spring or summer like a refreshing pink lemonade! This mimosa recipe by Yes to Yolks is fruity and sweet and can be recreated using four ingredients!

What you’ll need:

1 slice of lemon

1 fresh raspberry and strawberry

1 cup of pink lemonade

2 cups of Prosecco, champagne or sparkling wine

Sunrise Mimosa

It’s like looking out the window at an early morning sky! This Sunrise mimosa by Simply Made Recipes is not only pleasing to the eyes, but it tastes as great as it looks!

Make it yourself using five ingredients.

What you’ll need:

1 slice of orange

1 spoonful of Grenadine

3 oz of any Orange juice of choice

2 cherries

3 oz of any champagne of choice

Refreshing Watermelon Mint Mimosa

What’s more refreshing than a watermelon mint mimosa? Your tastebuds will appreciate Mindful Avocado’s easy-to-make recipe, which isn’t too sweet, but just right!

Check out the step-by-step tutorial!

Caribbean Mimosa

You don’t need to leave your own home to feel like you’re lying on a tropical beach, soaking in the sun and cooling off with a fresh drink in hand! Experience the essence of the Caribbean by recreating Cheap Caribbean’s fruity mimosa recipe! Watch a guided tutorial in the video player below.

Pineapple Coconut Mimosa

Regain Your Sparkle’s dairy-free Pineapple Coconut Mimosa is a tropical oasis in a glass! It’s creamy, fruity, and refreshing which makes this recipe perfect to serve for Mother’s Day, at brunch, or to enjoy while lounging outdoors.

Learn how to make it with only four ingredients!

What you’ll need:

1 cup of pineapple juice

1 cup of frozen coconut ice cream

Mimosa glasses

1 bottle of low sugar champagne

Classic Mimosa’s

A classic mimosa will never get old! They only take a few minutes to prepare and your guests will still enjoy them! Learn how to make this simple drink using the Entertaining Diva’s recipe.

Cheers! Enjoy your mimosa making and always remember to drink responsibly!