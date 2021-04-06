Self-driving cars to hit West Michigan roads? The latest on vehicle benefits and safety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The next big thing in technology, autonomous vehicles, has already hit the market and maybe heading to Michigan soon! If you’re curious about the future of driverless vehicles in our state and how they can be of benefit to you, then you’ll want to tune into Tuesday’s episode of AARP Real Possibilities!

Trevor Pawl, Michigan’s chief mobility officer, joins Real Possibilities to explain the capabilities of autonomous vehicles, address safety concerns and how they can benefit the community.

Watch in the video player above!