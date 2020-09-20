School News Network: Local teachers distribute supply kits for online learners to help ensure success

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Between in person learning abruptly ending last March and many students in Grand Rapids going virtual at the start of this school year, many students have missed out on resources like markers, scissors, notebooks, and other classroom supplies. Educators at Godfrey-Lee came together to find a way to help these students by providing supply kits to help students succeed while working from home.

