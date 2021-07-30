Save the date: Better Beings & The Vender GR hosting ‘Community Back to School Bash’ on Aug. 21



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Round up your neighbors, kids, family and friends! Better Beings & The Vender GR have teamed up to host a “Community Back to School Bash” from 12-6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Martin Luther King Park.



The free outdoor event functions to “bring neighborhoods together again in the name of back-to-school fun for families,” said Better Beings staff. “Our goal is to organize a safe and fun environment for all ages, promote local business and reconnect communities to build more together. All the while fundraising for the Better Beings Creative Mentorship Program.”



“Community Back to School Bash” event flyer provided by Taniah Ingram

In addition to raising money to support the mentorship program for local students, the event will feature a “3V3 Basketball Tour hosted by Michael Miller, backpack giveaways, free haircuts, free braids/ponytails, a bounce house, DJ’s, face painting, canvas painting and vendors hosted by Gregory Morris,” Better Beings founder Taniah Ingram said.



The West Michigan community is invited to attend! Better Beings & The Vender GR are currently seeking volunteers and vendors. If interested, register here: https://linktr.ee/betterbeingsproject.