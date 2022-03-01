Remarkable Women of West Michigan returns Tuesday, March. 8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- March is Women’s History Month, and next Tuesday (March 8) is International Women’s Day! What better way to celebrate women who positively impact our world than honoring those making their marks right here in West Michigan. WOTV 4, WOODTV8 and Nexstar Media Inc. are happy to announce the four finalists of its annual “Remarkable Women of West Michigan” campaign. Every Tuesday in March, viewers will meet one of the four women who inspire, lead and make a difference locally.

Join us in celebrating the remarkable women in our community by tuning into eightWest at 11 am for our first finalist reveal! The 2022 winner will be announced on April 4 and will receive $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

And as a reminder, if you’re someone who has a remarkable woman in your life, then don’t forget to thank them! We encourage you to tell them how much their efforts are appreciated.

Remarkable Women of West Michigan over the years

Meet our 2021 winner, Cheryl Schuch, CEO of Family Promise of Grand Rapids

Cheryl is the CEO of Family Promise of Grand Rapids. Family Promise is a local organization that partners with corporations, families, congregations, and foundations to supply resources, emergency shelters, and aftercare services to families experiencing homelessness and housing crisis in our community.

Read more of Cheryl’s inspiring story and watch her finalist interview below.

2021 Remarkable Women finalists:

Annie Kaiser

Bonnie Gettys

Rebecca Cruttenden

Meet our 2020 winner, Jessica Wertsch, founder of J’s Chemo Bags

J’s Chemo Bags is an initiative established to provide bags and supplies to cancer patients undergoing chemo treatments.

Many individuals receiving chemo treatments aren’t aware of items they may need, which is why Jessica was proactive in extending a helping hand. J’s Chemo Bags includes homemade hats and blankets, pillows, hand sanitizer, lotion, candy, snacks, and even encouraging messages to help patients get through the day.

2020 Remarkable Women finalists:

Sandy Tetro

Gabriella De La Vega

Mary Anne Simmering