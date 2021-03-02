‘Remarkable Women of West Michigan’ returns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’ve made it to March, and being that it’s Women’s History Month, now is the perfect time to continue to honor women who are positively impacting our world! Our Remarkable Women initiative has returned, and WOTV is celebrating local women who have made a tremendous difference in West Michigan through their self-achievement, community contribution, and family impact.

Jessica Wertsch, 2020 Remarkable Women Winner, poses with family and friends in Downtown Grand Rapids. (This photo was captured before the COVID-19 pandemic).

Last year, our community nominated deserving women for this distinction of a lifetime! And after receiving tons of submissions and reading through each heartfelt nomination, our team has selected four local women to become our 2021 Remarkable Women finalists! Each week, one finalist will be revealed and will share her personal story on eightWest. Each finalist will also have the chance to receive Nexstar’s nationwide 2021 Woman of the Year Award.

Stay up to date with each finalist’s reveal on our official Remarkable Women contest page, and watch our previous winner’s story below!