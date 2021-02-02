Register for ‘Go Red For Women’ free virtual experiences in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- February is heart month and the American Heart Association invites all of West Michigan to raise awareness for the No.1 cause of death among women- heart disease.

Did you know that heart disease claims the lives of 1 out of 3 women? According to the AHA, this disease is much deadlier than all forms of cancer combined. In addition, the AHA reports that 80% of all cardiac events can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes.

While the fight to change these statistics continues, we can still show support to women living with heart conditions by Going RED!

This year, the AHA will host their annual ‘Go Red for Women‘ Experiences in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids virtually. The event is free of charge and will feature a notable keynote speaker, silent auctions, honorable mentions of heart survivors and frontline workers, an appearance from an AHA chef, and much more!

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Morgan Poole, will also be joining in on the fun by serving as this year’s ‘Go Red for Women’ emcee.

Photo courtesy of getty images

Support this special cause by registering for both events below:

Kalamazoo Go Red for Women Experience – Thursday, February 4th @ 12pm

Grand Rapids Go Red for Women Experience – Thursday, February 11th @ 12pm