Rain and wind didn’t stop the Maranda Park Party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — The weather didn’t hold back the fun planned for Maranda’s first Park Party of the season.

Despite the weather, Maranda and her generous partners are teaming brought free fun to the families who attended this beloved annual event, while supplies last.

The Wyoming Park Party is now be a drive-thru experience for families.



Kids and their parents were given all sorts of free goodies (while supplies last) such as Country Fresh ice cream, car seat vouchers and goody bags that include, Cheeze Kurls, Ice Mountain water, a fitness tracker from Priority Health and an Applebees coupon. Plus, kids under the age of 18 got a free lunch.

The fun didn’t stop there! Kids had the opportunity, while supplies lasted, to take home their choice of one of the following:

Craig’s Cruiser free attraction pass

Pass to Fredrik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, brought to you by Fifth Third Bank

Ticket to Meijer LPGA Classic

Ticket to John Ball Zoo, brought to you by Priority Health

Ticket to the Grand Rapids Public Museum

You are also invited to enjoy one of our other events planned this summer:

Maranda’s Park Parties 2019

Thursdays, noon – 2 p.m.