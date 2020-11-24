QUIZ: Can you answer these 10 Thanksgiving trivia questions correctly?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The kitchen is the heart of the home, especially at Thanksgiving. From testing family recipes to decorating cakes and cookies, everyone enjoys being part of the preparations. Kids especially love to be involved in holiday preparations. However, safety in the kitchen is important, especially on Thanksgiving Day even during the COVID-19 pandemic when many will be celebrating with only their immediate family at home.

According to the United States Fire Administration, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires and frying food increases the risk. The average number of reported home fires in the United States on Thanksgiving Day is more than double the average number of home fires on all other days. According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings occurred most frequently from noon to 3 p.m., when many people most likely were preparing Thanksgiving dinner. These fires then declined throughout the evening.