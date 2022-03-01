Purchase tickets to the 32nd Annual Pillar Awards and celebrate these 2022 honorees 

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The Women’s Resource Center (WRC) is preparing for its 32nd Annual Pillar Awards on Thursday, March 10, and invites West Michigan to attend! The luncheon, which begins at 11:30 am to 1 pm inside the JW Marriott, is held to recognize local employers’ efforts to advance women in the workplace.

This year’s award winners include HR Collaborative and Kent County government offices. Nearly 250 members of the community will be in attendance to celebrate both honorees’ achievements. In a recent statement provided by the WRC, CEO Sandy Gaddy discusses the mission of the resource center, and information about both honorees is shared.

“Our gender-focused mission is part of a greater movement to create an equitable and inclusive culture, free of racism and discrimination. Individuals have the opportunity to achieve success in the workplace and attain economic independence.” Sandra Gaddy, CEO of Women’s Resource Center

The Pillar Awards honors employers who are empowering the women in their workplace through progressive and inclusive practices to improve the recruitment, retention and advancement of working women.

About the 2022 Honorees:

HR Collaborative

HR Collaborative is recognized for its progressive and inclusive workplace practices. As a people-centered employer, HR Collaborative created a division of Flexible Professionals (Flex Pros). Recognizing that there is a capable contingency of women who crave the opportunity to sit in meaningful jobs putting their professional skills to work, while also managing their family and personal commitments.

At HR Collaborative, it is about the work you do, not the hours you put in, that matters. And people/family remain at the core of our lives. Tara Kiely, VP of Client Services at HR Collaborative.

Kent County

Kent County is recognized for its career advancement opportunities and inclusive practices.

Kent County is one of the largest employers in West Michigan with 1,735 employees, of which 52% are women. Since 1996, the County’s in-house learning programs have evolved and been considerably enhanced to offer outstanding and comprehensive learning opportunities to help employees grow personally and professionally. Kent County embraces a shared responsibility across 25 departments to achieve their five DEI priorities: Access & Equity, Inclusive Participation, Learning & Diversity, Community Engagement, and Leadership & Commitment.

“Kent County is committed to career advancement through its professional development and diversity and inclusion practices. I began my career working for Kent County almost 25 years ago. The opportunities for personal/professional growth have far exceeded my hopes and expectations.” “Women’s Resource Center is committed to addressing issues faced by women in the workforce,” said Gaddy. “This drives our programming to help women secure stable, well-paying employment and achieve financial independence. Both HR Collaborative and Kent County exemplify our mission and values of advocacy and empowering women in the workplace.” Teresa Branson, Kent County Chief Inclusion Officer.

For more information on the event and how to purchase tickets, please call 616.458.5443 or visit https://grwrc.org/pillar/.

Proceeds from the event support programs dedicated to empowering women to become economically self-sufficient by improving their lives through employment, career development and personal growth.

(Information provided by the Women’s Resource Center and Tatum Hawkins).