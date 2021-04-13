Pivoting during the pandemic: How Clark Retirement succeeds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Can you believe it’s been over one year since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic first began? Much has happened and changed since March of 2020, causing many communities and organizations like Clark Retirement to find creative ways to pivot through tough times.

LouAnn Shawver, VP of Sales, Marketing & Communications, talks about Clark Retirement’s plan to keep residents and staff safe, healthy and happy! When the pandemic initially hit, Clark has had to stop their public dining services, halt visitations and create a special task force to ensure that daily operations ran smoothly. And after one tough year, LouAnn is proud to announce that a sense of normalcy has been restored to the Clark Retirement community thanks to the hard work and dedication of their Life Enrichment team.

Cheers to leaning on a great team to navigate some of life’s greatest challenges!

