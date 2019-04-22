Photos: Jump Jam 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Spectrum Health Jump Jam is a no-entry fee jump rope competition for 3 – 5 grade students in the Greater Grand Rapids area. Spectrum Health has partnered with public and charter school districts in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Wyoming to offer this opportunity to compete.

Each school will designate a coach and times for practice 1-2 hours per week over the course of 8 weeks. The students will have up to 6 categories from which they can choose to compete.

Jump Jam has the goal of promoting health and wellness to meet the mission of Spectrum Health, which is to improve the health of the communities we serve.

