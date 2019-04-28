WOTV4Women

Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk 2019

By:

Posted: Apr 28, 2019 05:36 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2019 05:36 PM EDT

WALKER, Mich. (WOTV) — Kidney donors, recipients and their loved ones walked make a lasting impact. They walked to celebrate the gift of life and each other.

The National Kidney Foundtion of Michigan's Grand Rapids Kidney Walk was held Sunday afternoon at Millennium Park.

The National Kidney Foundation is striving to find ways to improve and extend as many lives as possible, and West Michigan's participation means it can continue being a lifeline for all people affected by kidney disease.

Click on gallery below to view photos from the walk.

>>App users: Click here for photos

