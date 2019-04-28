Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk 2019
WALKER, Mich. (WOTV) — Kidney donors, recipients and their loved ones walked make a lasting impact. They walked to celebrate the gift of life and each other.
The National Kidney Foundtion of Michigan's Grand Rapids Kidney Walk was held Sunday afternoon at Millennium Park.
The National Kidney Foundation is striving to find ways to improve and extend as many lives as possible, and West Michigan's participation means it can continue being a lifeline for all people affected by kidney disease.
Click on gallery below to view photos from the walk.
>>App users: Click here for photos
Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WOTV4Women Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WOTV4Women Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.