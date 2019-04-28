Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Grand Rapids Kidney Walk was held at Millennium Park in Walker on April 28, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

WALKER, Mich. (WOTV) — Kidney donors, recipients and their loved ones walked make a lasting impact. They walked to celebrate the gift of life and each other.

The National Kidney Foundtion of Michigan's Grand Rapids Kidney Walk was held Sunday afternoon at Millennium Park.

The National Kidney Foundation is striving to find ways to improve and extend as many lives as possible, and West Michigan's participation means it can continue being a lifeline for all people affected by kidney disease.

