Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - On April 25, West Michigan walked for inclusiveness. For the differently abled. For the belief that everyone, everywhere, deserves a chance to be included.

The Bridge Walk for Autism is more than an event for the autism community. It’s a rally for inclusiveness—for community members, businesses, and local leaders alike. Last year, 1,000 people were in attendance and we hope you’ll be among 2019’s crowd.

In celebration of Autism Awareness Month, Hope Network and the Grand Rapids Public Museum are also partnering to host a sensory-friendly night FREE for children with Autism and their families.

This special Grand Rapids Public Museum event will include free Museum admission where they will adapt the sounds, lighting, and activities within their current exhibits to create a low-sensory experience for children with Autism.

