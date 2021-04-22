West Michiganders share pics of their most recent vacation getaways!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Spring break may be over, but many West Michiganders are still in vacation mode! Between the weather warming up and the kick-off of summer activities, it’s hard not to dream of escaping from the office or taking a break from home life to enjoy a perfect getaway. Whether you opt for a staycation or an out-of-state adventure, we could all use a vacation right about now. And, until we get our 2021 travel itineraries together (if you haven’t already), why not reminisce on our most recent trips?

We’ve asked our WOTV Facebook followers to send us photos from their latest vacations, and here’s what we received. Let’s just say…we’re living vicariously through these pics!

Check it out in the photo gallery below!