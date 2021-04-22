West Michiganders share pics of their most recent vacation getaways!

by: Morgan Poole

Mexico (Lisa Reny)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Spring break may be over, but many West Michiganders are still in vacation mode! Between the weather warming up and the kick-off of summer activities, it’s hard not to dream of escaping from the office or taking a break from home life to enjoy a perfect getaway. Whether you opt for a staycation or an out-of-state adventure, we could all use a vacation right about now. And, until we get our 2021 travel itineraries together (if you haven’t already), why not reminisce on our most recent trips?

We’ve asked our WOTV Facebook followers to send us photos from their latest vacations, and here’s what we received. Let’s just say…we’re living vicariously through these pics!

Check it out in the photo gallery below!

  • Venice, FL (Whitney Thompson)
  • Mackinaw (Gwen Toni)
  • Tampa, FL (Bonnie Becker)
  • Virginia Beach (Amy Lynne)
  • Florida (Janet Luckett)
  • Indian Shores, FL (Angela Kagle)
  • Copper Harbor (Bridget Parsons)
  • South Carolina (Kari Fish)
  • Disneyland, CA (Anita Hall)
  • Savannah, GA (Tammy Layle)
  • Ft. Myers Beach (Cheryl Blish)
  • Michigan City Zoo (Tracey Davis)
  • Panama Beach (Darcy Halstead)
  • Gaitenburg, TN (Cndy Hilton)
  • Aruba (Laura Bennett)
  • Alaska (Angie Nelson)
  • Puerto Rico (Joanna Rodriguez)
  • Cheboygan, MI (Karen Mann)
  • Mexico (Lisa Reny)
  • Niagara Falls (Susan Darling)
  • Seaworld in Florida (Robin Swift)
  • Maine (Sharon Beltman)
  • Clearwater Beach (Bethany Micallef)
  • Orlando, FL (Thao Tran)
  • Nashville, TN (Cindy Vandenheuvel)
  • Vero Beach, FL (Lisa Johnson)
  • Chattanooga, TN (Nikki Haley)
  • Graceland (Sharon McDonald)
  • Cancun, MX (Lissa Ann)
  • Jamaica (Vickie French)
  • Leap Day Cruise (Marci Byxbe)
  • Smokey Mountains (Linda Garrett)
  • Key West (Melissa Wagner)
  • Punta Cana (Andrea Dutton)
  • Savannah, GA (Crystal Kuzma)
  • Biloxi, MS (Marianne Ebenstein)

