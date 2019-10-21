Photos: Zoo Goes Boo 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The John Ball Zoo kicked off it’s annual Halloween tradition with “The Zoo Goes Boo“. Kids dressed up and got to trick or treat through zoo and enjoying fun activities along the way. Check out the photo gallery.
Zoo Goes Boo
October 25 – 27
10 am – 4 pm
open to the public
Adults – $12.00
Children – $10.00
College Students – $10.00
Seniors – $10.00
Members – Free
Join us for one of the kookiest events of the year! Enjoy trick-or-treating, cool decorations, special entertainment, and animal encounters.
Tickets are purchased at the gate!
Wear your costume – we provide the treats!