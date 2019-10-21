Photos: Zoo Goes Boo 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The John Ball Zoo kicked off it’s annual Halloween tradition with “The Zoo Goes Boo“. Kids dressed up and got to trick or treat through zoo and enjoying fun activities along the way. Check out the photo gallery.

Zoo Goes Boo

October 25 – 27

10 am – 4 pm

open to the public

Adults – $12.00

Children – $10.00

College Students – $10.00

Seniors – $10.00

Members – Free

Join us for one of the kookiest events of the year! Enjoy trick-or-treating, cool decorations, special entertainment, and animal encounters.

Tickets are purchased at the gate!

Wear your costume – we provide the treats!