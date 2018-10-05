Photos: WOTV Idol finale night Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WOTV Idol Finale, October 4, 2018. Credit: Mike Buck/WOTV [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: Mike Buck/WOTV [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- - Cierra Barerra took home the title of WOTV Idol Thursday evening (October 4th, 2018). She was awarded an American Idol Silver Ticket which will send her to an undisclosed judging city to sing for the executive producers.

