Photos: WOTV Crew Holiday Party at Wax Poetic Candle Bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Each year, we get the girls together to celebrate the holiday season. Our 2019 party took place at Wax Poetic Candle Bar – a create your own candle bar in Eastown, Grand Rapids.

Not only did we enjoy the craft, but we also had an amazing time sipping wine, listening to Christmas music, and catching up with each other.

The highlight of the night? Our game of holiday-themed Family Feud. All we have to say is… this is a competitive group of woman!!

A huge thank you to our members.

We call it “The Crew” for a reason. That being, we’re more than our titles and our businesses. We’re a group of woman who choose to empower, rather than compete. We cheer each other on, lend a helping hand, and laugh… laugh a lot.

The idea of The Crew was created to help other women out – give guidance on topics we all need a little help with. From “beauty” to “senior living”, our local experts have you covered!

Interested in learning more? Need a some advice? Head to “The Crew” drop down on our website!

>>> Photos from our holiday event at Wax Poetic