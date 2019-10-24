Photos: WOTV 4 Women Network Night 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Women from across West Michigan gathered for the 8th annual WOTV 4 Women Network Night on October 23rd. Over 200 women flocked to UBU Home Furnishings at Rivertown Crossings Mall to enjoy a night of networking, shopping, career resources and girl power all to benefit Hope Packages.

There were 22 booths to explore, a presentation area where guests could listen in on talks from local leading ladies about finding work in West Michigan, the power of networking, career looks for less and design presentations.

Chef Tommy Fitzgerald put on a show as he served a menu of strawberry champagne soup with mini grilled cheese, tortellini in tomato cream sauce and a waterfall of hummus, dips and spreads.

Check out the photos from this fun girls night out!