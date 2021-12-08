Photos: Whoville 5k in Grand Rapids

WOTV Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The Whoville 5k, also referred to by event organizers as the “silliest, zaniest, Grinchiest fun run in Michigan,” returned Sunday, Dec 5 at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids!

Although this year’s event looked a little different, hosting a Gazelle Sports Fun Run rather than a traditional Whoville 5k, many West Michiganders headed outdoors to participate in the festive free event.

Our photographer Mike Buck stopped by to snap the action! Check out the fun action shots and spot-on costumes below!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon