Photos: Whoville 5k in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The Whoville 5k, also referred to by event organizers as the “silliest, zaniest, Grinchiest fun run in Michigan,” returned Sunday, Dec 5 at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids!

Although this year’s event looked a little different, hosting a Gazelle Sports Fun Run rather than a traditional Whoville 5k, many West Michiganders headed outdoors to participate in the festive free event.

Our photographer Mike Buck stopped by to snap the action! Check out the fun action shots and spot-on costumes below!