Photos: Whiskey Business Grand Rapids 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Bottoms up! Whiskey Business, a premier whiskey tasting event held in Grand Rapids, kicked off on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 7-10 p.m. at DeVos Place. Eventgoers had the chance to sample and discover some of the best whiskeys, scotches and bourbons from across the world.

Whether you enjoy the beverage neat, dirty, on the rocks, straight or mixed, Whiskey Business staff says, “The best way to enjoy whiskey is to savor it the way you might a good wine.”



Well, these attendees sure did, and our photographer Mike Buck stopped by to capture all the action!

See photos in the gallery below.