Photos: West Michigan Jazz Society ‘Jazz in the Park’ at Millennium Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Summer is here, and the return of live music and events has officially commenced! On Monday, June 21st, The West Michigan Jazz Society held its “Jazz in the Park” outdoor concert at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids.

The annual concert series began June 7th and concludes on August 16th.

The June 21st show featured musical selections from Paul Keller and the Rosanno Sportiello Trio.

Our photographer Michael Buck stopped by Millennium Park to capture all the action!

Check it out in the photo gallery below.