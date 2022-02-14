Photos: West Michigan Golf Show 2022

2022 Golf Show in West Michigan in Grand Rapids.

The 30th Annual West Michigan Golf Show returned to DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Photo credit: Mike Buck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Before we know it, golf season will be in full swing, and to kick off the 2022 season, the West Michigan Golf Show returned to DeVos place from Friday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 13. For over 30 years, golf enthusiasts have gathered at the show in Grand Rapids to spend time interacting with the area’s top equipment deals, courses and resorts.

WOTV Photographer Mike Buck attended the golf show to capture photos of guests exploring exhibits and swinging a few clubs. View images in the slideshow gallery featured below.

