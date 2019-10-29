Photos: VAI Hope on the Hill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- October 24, 2019 guests gathered for a Night in Wonderland. Guests were encouraged to let their imaginations run free and travel into a colorful playland of whimsy and amazing amusements.

Guests enjoyed delectable cuisine from Grand Rapids’ finest restaurants, sips served on hand-carved bars of chiseled ice, and danced the night away amongst the magical creatures of Wonderland!

All proceeds from Hope on the Hill directly benefit the Institute’s biomedical research and science education programs.