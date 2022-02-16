Photos: Unique ice sculptures at World of Winter 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The fun continues at West Michigan’s “festival of frozen fun,” also known as World of Winter 2022! On Friday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 13, an ice sculpture tour kicked off at Rosa Parks Circle in Downtown Grand Rapids. Participants bundled up in their winter attire to enjoy a free walking tour provided by Caroline Cook of Grand Rapids Running Tours for a close look at 50+ art installations scattered around the area and unique sub-zero art.

Also featured in World of Winter is a Valent-ICE exhibition, which happens to be the “largest ice-sculpture gallery in Michigan,” according to World of Winter organizers. Local ice carver Randy Finch of the Ice brigade designed the art pieces.

Explore extraordinary ice installations captured at World of winter in the gallery below. Photos provided by Mike Buck.

World of Winter is available for the community to enjoy from Jan. 7- March 6, 2022.