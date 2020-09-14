Photos: The Bridge GR’s ‘The Dancing Party at Rosa Parks Circle with AB’ event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- On Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, The Bridge GR and Wicked Pro Events teamed up to present “The Dancing Party at Rosa Parks Circle with AB.” From 7-10 p.m., Rosa Parks Circle transformed into an outdoor dance floor as participants created dance squares with chalk, showed off their best moves, and interacted with DJ AB, all while safely social distancing!

This free event is part of The Bridge GR’s month-long series “celebrating Grand Rapids’ art, culture, community, and music focused on economic recovery and reactivation.” (Experience GR).

View the full list of events taking place up until Oct. 3, 2020, on Experience Grand Rapids.

See event photos in the gallery below! (Photos courtesy of Mike Buck).