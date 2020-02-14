Photos: ‘The Bachelor’ visits Go Red Grand Rapids Luncheon 2020!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The 2020 Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon aims to spread awareness about heart health.

And speaking of hearts, all guests in attendance we’re surprised by the ultimate heartthrob-Peter Weber from season 24 of “The Bachelor”!

Okay- maybe the REAL Peter didn’t get the chance to make an appearance, but he was there in spirit!

Guests had the chance to take pics with the life-sized cut out version of the star and accept chocolate roses in true Bachelor style!

See the pics from this awesome photo wall below and don’t forget to watch “The Bachelor” on Mondays at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4!