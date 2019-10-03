Photos: Studio Park Ribbon Cutting

WOTV Photo Galleries

by: WOTV 4 Women Staff

Posted: / Updated:

credit: Mike Buck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- October 2, 2019 was a special day in downtown Grand Rapids. It marked the official ribbon cutting for Studio Park, the new downtown movie theater from Celebration Cinema.

Along with the nine-screen theater, the complex on Oakes between Ionia and Grandville Avenue will feature 140 apartments.

The project also includes restaurants, retail space, a parking garage with more than 900 spaces and a 200-seat music venue and a public gathering spot dubbed “The Piazza.”

Click on the gallery below to see the wonderful community support at the ribbon cutting.

