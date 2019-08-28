Photos: Start Garden demo day & awards night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Wednesday August 27, 2019 marked the Start Garden 100 Demo Day at 20 Monroe Live. It was the exciting conclusion to the biggest, most diverse entrepreneur competition in Michigan. Out of the 100 business ideas were chosen to compete and 10 received another $20,000 to keep running.

26 tech companies. 29 physical products. 24 new service providers. 11 food entrepreneurs. 6 social impact initiatives. 4 retail concepts. Check out the photos from the big event below in our gallery.