GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Tuesday, July 21, was Princess Day at John Ball Zoo! From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. princesses like Elsa and Anna, Cinderella, Tiana, Moana, Jasmine, Ariel and Belle joined the zoo from Olivia Grace & Company to greet park guests.

Visitors had the chance to connect with their favorite characters, take photos and also tour the zoo’s lego exhibit. Take a look at all the fun below!

Photos by Mike Buck