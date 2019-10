GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Women from across West Michigan gathered for the 8th annual WOTV 4 Women Network Night on October 23rd. Over 200 women flocked to UBU Home Furnishings at Rivertown Crossings Mall to enjoy a night of networking, shopping, career resources and girl power all to benefit Hope Packages.

There were 22 booths to explore, a presentation area where guests could listen in on talks from local leading ladies about finding work in West Michigan, the power of networking, career looks for less and design presentations.