Photos: Mary Free Bed Foundation’s annual ‘Thrive’ Gala

A photo captured March 12, shows the interior of Mary Free Bed Foundation’s annual “Thrive” Gala. Photo by Mike Buck.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- After going virtual in 2020, Mary Free Bed Foundation’s annual gala, “Thrive” returned to the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids. Held on Saturday, March 12, this year’s gala aimed to raise proceeds in support of the Mary Free Bed Betty Bloomer Ford Cancer Rehabilitation Program.

According to the Foundation’s website, this year’s gala, now in its eighth year, featured entertainment by “Joe Carroll and Alex Finke.”

Learn more by visiting Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital’s website.

WOTV Photographer Mike Buck captured photos from the gala. View pictures in the gallery featured below.