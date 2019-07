HOLLAND, Mich. (WOTV)- Maranda’s 4th Park Party of the summer drew thousands of kids and families to Holland’s Kollen Park for a day of free fun. 6,100 people enjoyed free activities, rides, games and awesome freebies from Maranda and her generous partners.

“It was a picture perfect day for the fourth park party of the summer. The city of Holland and thousands of kids and families made us feel so welcome! From a collection of animals from the critter barn to a financial literacy bus from fifth third bank this party certainly offer something for everyone! It was a great day on the lake shore!” -Maranda

Check out the photos below of the picture perfect day on the lake shore.