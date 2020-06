GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The first Maranda Park Party Pop Up Style took place last Friday at Kentwood Public Schools! Maranda and her team stopped by to give thanks to food service workers and say hi to families as they waited for food.

These Pop-Up Parties will take place around West Michigan bringing prizes and joy to families in need! Check out the photos from the Kentwood party!

Photos by Mike Buck